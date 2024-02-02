Politics S. Korea, US Armies Conduct First Joint Special Operations Training of the Year

The armies of South Korea and the United States concluded their first joint special operations training this year.



The South Korean Army said on Friday that a battalion of its Special Warfare Command and soldiers from the 1st Special Forces Group of the U.S. Army staged a joint training exercise at the Rodriguez range in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, from January 22 to Friday.



The 1st Special Forces Group, one of seven special forces groups of the U.S. Army, is responsible for operations in the Indo-Pacific region.



Over the ten-day training period, special forces from both nations reviewed capabilities in seven tactical tasks, including special reconnaissance, with a focus on honing team-based combat skills.



Company Commander Song Dong-gu, who participated in the training, said that the special forces of the two nations were able to integrate into one team through the training, and strengthen their joint special operation capabilities.