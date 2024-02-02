KFA Confirms Brawl between Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in in Qatar

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Korea Football Association(KFA) has confirmed that an argument between two of the biggest stars on South Korea's national football team took place a day before their Asian Cup semifinal match against Jordan last week. It marks yet another controversy under the leadership of head coach Jürgen Klinsmann.Max Lee reports.Report: A British media outlet reported on an argument between South Korean national football team captain Son Heung-min and midfielder Lee Kang-in, the day before their Asian Cup semifinal match against Jordan last week.According to the report by The Sun, Lee was one of a group of younger members of the team who finished their dinner quickly in order to play table tennis.However, Son was not pleased, as the report said that the captain considered the team meal to be an opportunity for the team to bond on the eve of a crucial match.Following an exchange of words between the players, an altercation broke out, which eventually led to Son's finger injury.A high-ranking official at the Korea Football Association(KFA) has confirmed the reported incident, saying that KFA Chairman Chung Mong-gyu is also aware of the altercation.Senior members of the team, including Son, went to head coach Jürgen Klinsmann to request that Lee be excluded from the semifinal roster.South Korea was eliminated after losing to Jordan, without a single goal scored throughout the entire 90 minutes, and a lack of chemistry was visible among the players on the pitch.Klinsmann has been hearing growing calls to resign over his lack of leadership, with this latest news hinting at a deeper issue within the team.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.