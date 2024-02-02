KCNA: Kim Jong-un Oversees Test of Surface-to-Sea Missile

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state media said that the country test-fired a new surface-to-sea missile on Wednesday under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Thursday that Kim oversaw the inspection test of the new missile, named Padasuri-6, without mentioning how many missiles were fired.The KCNA stated that the missile hit a target after flying over waters in the East Sea for around 14-hundred seconds and that Kim expressed satisfaction with the test results.Kim reportedly said that the nation should defend its maritime sovereignty with actual force and action, not with mere rhetoric, issuing an order to strengthen military readiness around the waters north of the islands of Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong.Kim claimed that South Korea is violating the North’s sovereignty by insisting on a Northern Limit Line(NLL), the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday that North Korea had fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast.