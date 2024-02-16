KFA Sacks Nat'l Team Head Coach Klinsmann amid Leadership Controversy

Photo : KBS News

The Korea Football Association(KFA) has sacked national team head coach Jürgen Klinsmann amid accusations that his lack of leadership led to South Korea's elimination from the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and a brawl that broke out between the players.The decision was reached at the KFA's executive meeting on Friday, a day after the association's national team committee recommended Klinsmann be replaced, citing his lack of tactical preparation, failed team management and work ethic.KFA president Chung Mong-gyu, who is known to have the final say on the matter, apologized for the disappointment felt by the public who had cheered for the national team at the Asian Cup.Chung acknowledged that the KFA holds overall responsibility for what has happened, pledging to draw up measures to prevent similar issues.The KFA has announced that it will begin a process to appoint a new head coach ahead of South Korea's qualifying match against Thailand next month for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.Klinsmann, who took the helm in late February last year, came under fire for failing to bring home the Asian Cup title due to South Korea's two-zero defeat to Jordan in the semifinals, despite the national team having an all-time competitive roster.He had also been slammed for departing for a break in the U.S., just two days after returning from Qatar.Klinsmann's leadership skills were brought into question yet again after reports surfaced that team captain Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and midfielder Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain had engaged in an altercation the night before the semifinal match, which eventually led to Son's finger injury.