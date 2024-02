Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean speed skater Kim Min-sun won her first-ever medal at the 2024 ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships currently under way in Calgary, Canada.The 24-year-old won the silver medal in the women's 500-meter event at Calgary's Olympic Oval on Saturday, Korea time, finishing the race at 37-point-19 seconds.Last year's champion Dutch skater Femke Kok defended her world title with a record of 36-point-83 seconds. American Kimi Goetz took the bronze at 37-point-21 seconds.This is Kim's first senior world championship medal and also the first in the 500-meter event for the country since three-time world champ Lee Sang-hwa's final silver medal at the 2017 championships in Gangneung, South Korea.In the men's 500-meter event, South Korea's Cho Sang-hyeok finished the race at 34-point-45 seconds to rank seventh, followed by Kim Jun-ho in eighth at 34-point-49 seconds.