Korean Swimmers Take Silver in Men's 800m Relay at World Aquatics Championships

A new generation of South Korean swimmers, including Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Woo-min, came in second in men's 800-meter relay at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships. It is the first world championship medal for South Korea in relay swimming.
The national team of four swimmers, also including Yang Jae-hoon and Lee Ho-joon, finished the race with a record of seven minutes and one-point-94 seconds at Doha's Aspire Dome in Qatar on Saturday.
The South Koreans were only point-one second behind the Chinese team, who won the world title at seven minutes and one-point-84 seconds and became the first Asian country to win the world title. The United States came in third at seven minutes and two-point-08 seconds.
With the latest medal, Hwang Sun-woo now has four world championship medals, the highest in number for a South Korean swimmer in the tournament followed by legendary Olympic champ Park Tae-hwan and Kim Su-ji, each with three medals.
South Korea has won a record five medals at this year's competition, a gold each in the men's 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle, a silver in men's 800-meter relay, and a bronze each in women's three-meter diving and three-meter mixed event.