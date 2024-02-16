Korean Swimmers Take Silver in Men's 800m Relay at World Aquatics Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

A new generation of South Korean swimmers, including Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Woo-min, came in second in men's 800-meter relay at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships. It is the first world championship medal for South Korea in relay swimming.The national team of four swimmers, also including Yang Jae-hoon and Lee Ho-joon, finished the race with a record of seven minutes and one-point-94 seconds at Doha's Aspire Dome in Qatar on Saturday.The South Koreans were only point-one second behind the Chinese team, who won the world title at seven minutes and one-point-84 seconds and became the first Asian country to win the world title. The United States came in third at seven minutes and two-point-08 seconds.With the latest medal, Hwang Sun-woo now has four world championship medals, the highest in number for a South Korean swimmer in the tournament followed by legendary Olympic champ Park Tae-hwan and Kim Su-ji, each with three medals.South Korea has won a record five medals at this year's competition, a gold each in the men's 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle, a silver in men's 800-meter relay, and a bronze each in women's three-meter diving and three-meter mixed event.