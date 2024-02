Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea finished eighth in the 2024 World Aquatics Championships with a record five medals.South Korean athletes snapped up two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the championships in Qatar, finishing in eighth place. It marks the first time the country has made the top ten at the world championships.The previous record was 13th with one gold and one bronze at the 2007 world championships in Melbourne.The two golds and one silver came from swimming, while the two bronzes were from diving in this year’s tournament.Kim Woo-min captured the country’s first gold medal in the men’s 400-meter freestyle and Hwang Sun-woo added the second gold in the men’s 200-meter freestyle. Kim, Hwang and three others won silver in the men’s 800-meter freestyle relay.Kim Su-ji grabbed bronze in the women’s three-meter diving event and she teamed up with Yi Jae-gyeong for another bronze in the mixed three-meter synchronized event.