Photo : YONHAP News

Each month South Koreans spend over 40 hours on average on YouTube.According to mobile app analysis service provider WiseApp/Retail/Goods on Monday, a sample survey of domestic Android and iOS users as of January this year found YouTube usage hours to have reached an all-time record of 111-point-nine billion minutes.That is two-point-two times more than the 51-point-nine billion minutes recorded in January 2019.The average number of hours spent by each YouTube user also nearly doubled from 21 to 40 hours during the same period, the longest-ever to be recorded.Mobile big data firm IGAWorks says there were 45-point-65 million monthly active users(MAU) of YouTube in December 2023, surpassing KakaoTalk's 45-point-54 million.