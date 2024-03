Photo : YONHAP News

A new system in which the state gives an advance payment of unpaid child support, and then recoups the money from the parent in arrears, could be implemented as early as the second half of next year.While the gender equality ministry suggested this timeline at the 17th round of presidential public debates on Tuesday, the actual timing will be decided through a budget consultation with the finance ministry and following the verification of its legal basis.The gender ministry estimates that over 16-thousand households could benefit from the advance payment system.Currently, the government offers a temporary emergency child support system for single parents struggling to make ends meet due to unpaid child support.