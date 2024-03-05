Gov't Sends Out Advance Notice for Administrative Step to Doctors' Collective Action

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has sent out advance notice of its planned administrative response to trainee doctors' collective action in protest of the planned increase of the medical school admissions quota. The planned response includes license suspensions.This comes as eight-thousand-983 out of nine-thousand-970 resident doctors at 100 training hospitals, or 90-point-one percent, were confirmed to have left their duties as of 8 p.m. Monday.While on-site inspections at 50 of the 100 hospitals are pending, the health ministry said over seven-thousand trainee doctors have received notices of their return-to-work order violations at the first group of 50 hospitals.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters earlier on Tuesday secured evidence of the violations by the more than seven-thousand doctors, and plans to take administrative steps in accordance with the Medical Services Act.Second vice health minister Park Min-soo said the government has formed an emergency medical system to prepare for the worst case scenario.