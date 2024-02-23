KMA Official Questioned for 10 Hours in Doctors' Collective Action Probe

Photo : KBS News

An official of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) was questioned by police for about ten hours on Wednesday over his alleged violation of medical laws amid the continued collective action of trainee doctors.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency questioned Joo Su-ho, the chief spokesperson of the KMA’s emergency steering committee for about ten hours until 8 p.m. Wednesday on charges of supporting, instigating and abetting trainee doctors' collective action.Speaking to reporters after the questioning, Joo declined to elaborate on the details but said that he testified truthfully, and that he told the police he did not admit to the charges.Before the questioning, Joo also denied having instigated the trainee doctors' collective resignations, calling on the government to end its stubbornness and to engage in dialogue with the medical community to seek a compromise.Joo is one of five former and current KMA officials being accused by the health ministry of violating medical laws.Former KMA president Roh Hwan-gyu will be questioned on Saturday, while the questioning of the chief of the KMA’s emergency committee Kim Taek-woo and the chief of the committee’s organizational affairs Park Myung-ha is set for next Tuesday.