4 Dead, 5 Missing after Fishing Boat Capsizes off Tongyeong

Photo : YONHAP News

Rescue workers continued the search for five missing crew members of a fishing boat that capsized off the southern coastal city of Tongyeong on Saturday.According to the regional Coast Guard on Sunday, rescue workers searched the area of the accident site overnight but failed to find the missing crew members of the ill-fated boat that had nine people on board.Fourteen patrol vessels, two naval ships, six other vessels and four aircraft were mobilized for a search and rescue operation.The Coast Guard, which installed a net on Saturday to prevent a possible loss of missing people from the boat, is towing it to waters near Yokji Island, where the current is weak.When towing is completed Sunday morning, rescue officials plan to lift the ship with a crane and continue searching for the missing crew.According to the Coast Guard, two South Koreans and seven Indonesians were aboard the vessel when it overturned in waters 68 kilometers south of Tongyeong’s Yokji Island at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.One South Korean, the captain of the fishing boat, and three Indonesians were found unconscious and rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead, while five others – one South Korean and four Indonesians – are unaccounted for.