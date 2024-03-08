Football Star's Sister-in-law Given 3 Year Prison Sentence Over Leak Scandal

Photo : KBS News

The sister-in-law of football player Hwang Ui-jo was handed a three-year prison sentence on Thursday, after she was convicted of exposing Hwang's private life and blackmail.The Seoul Central District Court handed the sister-in-law a three-year prison sentence, along with orders to complete a 40-hour sexual violence treatment program and she will be restricted from employment at organizations related to children, teens and the disabled for three years.She was indicted for uploading explicit photos and videos showing the former national team player with women on social media, while presenting herself as a former lover of Hwang.The defendant denied the charges against her leading up to the trial, proposing the possibility that her phone had been hacked, before she submitted a hand-written apology to the judges last month, admitting to the crime.Hwang himself is under police investigation over allegations that he filmed a sexual encounter with a woman without consent, as the police referred the case to prosecutors last month.