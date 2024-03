Photo : YONHAP News

Professors of 19 medical schools are set to decide on this Friday whether to tender their collective resignations Monday next week.The emergency committee of medical schools of Seoul National University, Yonsei University, the Catholic University of Korea, and 16 others have scheduled an online meeting at 7 p.m. on Friday to share each school’s decision on the matter.As most of the nation's trainee doctors submitted their resignations en masse last month in protest to the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota, the 19 schools held talks earlier this week and agreed to reach a decision by Friday.The professors of the 19 medical schools oppose the government's plans to suspend the medical licenses of resident doctors who walked off their jobs.