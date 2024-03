Photo : YONHAP News

A Suwon court ordered a suspended eight-month sentence for Golden Globe-winning actor O Yeong-su on charges of sexual harassment.The Suwon District Court on Friday sentenced the 79-year-old "Squid Game" actor to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, while ordering a 40-hour treatment program for those convicted of sexual harassment.In its ruling, the court said the contents of the victim's diary and what she said in counseling sessions are consistent with events of the incident and that her testimony is one that can only be made by someone with first-hand experience.O was indicted upon suspicions that he had forcibly hugged the victim and kissed her on the cheek in front of her residence in mid-2017, allegations the actor has denied.Following Friday's ruling, O said "yes," when asked whether he intended to appeal.