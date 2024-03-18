US Condemns N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.In response to an inquiry by a South Korean media outlet, the department said that the U.S. condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launches on Monday, adding these launches, as well as the other ballistic missile launches by Pyongyang in recent years, are in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.The department said that the launches pose a threat to the North’s neighbors and undermine regional security.The department, however, reiterated that Washington remains committed to taking a diplomatic approach to Pyongyang and calls on the regime to engage in dialogue, while reaffirming that the United States' commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan remain ironclad.Earlier on Monday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected at 7:44 a.m. short-range ballistic missiles launched from Pyongyang toward the East Sea.