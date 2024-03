Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed serious concerns over a plan by medical professors across the nation to resign en masse from next Monday.Health minister Cho Kyoo-hong unveiled the stance on Monday when chairing a government response meeting on the collective action taken by trainee doctors in protest of the government's planned medical school admissions quota hike.He stressed that negotiations should not, under any circumstances, be held while putting people’s lives in jeopardy.The minister said it would be difficult for the people to understand the professors’ argument that they will be leaving their patients in order to create a space for dialogue and compromise.Cho said the people believe that medical professors, who treat critically-ill patients, will not, in actuality, leave the sides of their patients and urged the professors to not, by any means, let down such beliefs of the people.