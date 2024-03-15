Gov't to Introduce Alternative Payment System to Boost Essential Medical Service

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to introduce an alternative payment system as part of multilateral measures to improve essential medical services.The government disclosed the measure on Tuesday during a response meeting on the collective action taken by trainee doctors in response to the administration’s plans to increase the number of doctors.To introduce the system, the government will set up an account with the National Health Insurance Service and inject around two trillion won.Currently, the medical sector has in place a fee-for-service system which some critics claim has resulted in doctors avoiding working in essential medical services.Under the envisioned alternative payment system, doctors will be compensated on the quality of medical services provided and the state of the patient’s health instead of on the quantity of services provided.The government is also considering providing further compensation to health care workers if they have to wait for surgery or emergency treatments.Another measure under consideration is providing additional compensation for doctors who perform difficult surgeries involving children.