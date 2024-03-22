Medical Professors to Hold Meeting ahead of Mass Resignations

Photo : KBS News

Medical professors will hold a final meeting on Friday before they start submitting their letters of resignation from Monday in protest of the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.According to the government and the medical community, the emergency committee of the nation’s medical school professors is set to hold a meeting on Friday afternoon.The meeting comes two days after the government allocated an additional two-thousand medical school admissions places to universities across the nation.Last Friday, the emergency committee held a virtual meeting and decided that medical professors from two universities will tender their resignations from March 25.Medical professors affiliated with the so-called “Big Five” general hospitals in Seoul are all set to resign as those at Sungkyunkwan University decided to join the move on Tuesday.However, the medical professors’ committee kept the door open for dialogue with the government.Bang Jae-seung, the head of the emergency committee, appeared on the YTN cable news channel on Thursday and requested dialogue with the government as he hinted at the possibility of medical professors scrapping their plan to submit resignations en masse starting Monday.