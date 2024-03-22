Police Officer Apprehended on Suspicion of Leaking Probe Info. on Late Actor's Alleged Drug Use

Photo : YONHAP News

A police officer suspected of leaking information about an investigation into late actor Lee Sun-kyun's alleged drug use has been apprehended.According to authorities on Thursday, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police arrested without a warrant the executive-level officer under the Incheon Metropolitan Police on the suspicion of leaking a report on the drug probe.Aside from the arrest, the provincial police conducted a second raid of the Incheon Police, including the officer's division, which reportedly is unrelated to any drug investigations.Following the Incheon Metropolitan Police request to investigate the alleged information leak on January 15, the provincial police raided Incheon's drug investigation division, as well as an online media outlet that had reported on the drug probe in detail.Lee, who rose to international acclaim after starring in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," was found dead on December 27 last year, following two months of investigation that involved three rounds of police questioning.