Ticket sales for paranormal thriller "Exhuma" broke the ten-million mark on Sunday, becoming the year's first film to reach the milestone.According to film distributor Showbox, "Exhuma" surpassed ten million in admissions on Sunday morning on its 32nd day of release.Directed by Jang Jae-hyun, "Exhuma" has never ceded the top spot at the box office since its release on February 22.It is the first film to sell over ten million tickets since last year's best-performing movie, "12.12: The Day," which hit the milestone on Christmas Eve last year."Exhuma" is the 32nd film to hit the milestone in Korea and the 23rd among Korean films.Starring Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Do-hyun, "Exhuma" is an occult mystery thriller about a team of two shamans – a feng shui expert and a mortician – as they heed the request of a wealthy family to exhume the body of one of their ancestors.