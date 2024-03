Photo : YONHAP News

Business sentiment among domestic firms has slightly improved this month after worsening to the lowest level in over three years last month.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the Business Survey Index(BSI) for all industries stood at 69 in March, up one point from the previous month.It marks a slight improvement from February, when it posted the lowest figure in three years and five months since September 2020.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The BSI for manufacturers also edged up one point month-on-month to 71 in March.The index for non-manufacturing industries, which includes restaurants, wholesalers and retail businesses, gained one point month-on-month to 68.Meanwhile, local firms' business outlook for April marked 71, down one point from the previous month.