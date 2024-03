Photo : YONHAP News

Overseas voting for the April 10 general elections will be held for six days starting Wednesday.South Koreans residing abroad will be able to cast their ballots at 220 polling stations in 115 countries around the world. As of March 11, there were 147-thousand-989 eligible voters outside the country.Information on political parties and their candidates are available on the websites of the National Election Commission(NEC), the foreign ministry, the Overseas Koreans Agency and diplomatic missions.Those who enter the country prior to the elections without voting overseas can cast their ballots on April 10 after reporting to their regional election office between April 2 and 10.