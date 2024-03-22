Politics Australian Embassy Hopes for Close Cooperation with Next Ambassador to Canberra

The Australian Embassy in South Korea said it hopes to work closely with the next South Korean ambassador to Australia in all areas of comprehensive strategic partnership.



The embassy made the statement on Friday in regards to the resignation of South Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup.



The embassy added that Australia highly assesses the importance of bilateral relations with South Korea.



The foreign ministry in Seoul confirmed that it had informed Canberra of Lee’s resignation via diplomatic channels before the Australian embassy released its response to the media.



Earlier in the day, the foreign ministry said it decided to accept Lee’s resignation, which came 25 days after he was appointed to the post.