Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Australian Embassy Hopes for Close Cooperation with Next Ambassador to Canberra

Written: 2024-03-29 12:59:14Updated: 2024-03-29 18:44:57

The Australian Embassy in South Korea said it hopes to work closely with the next South Korean ambassador to Australia in all areas of comprehensive strategic partnership. 

The embassy made the statement on Friday in regards to the resignation of South Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup. 

The embassy added that Australia highly assesses the importance of bilateral relations with South Korea. 

The foreign ministry in Seoul confirmed that it had informed Canberra of Lee’s resignation via diplomatic channels before the Australian embassy released its response to the media.

Earlier in the day, the foreign ministry said it decided to accept Lee’s resignation, which came 25 days after he was appointed to the post.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >