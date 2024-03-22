Menu Content

S. Korea Slaps Unilateral Sanctions on Russian Vessels, Entities, Individuals

Written: 2024-04-02

Photo : US Department of the Treasury

The government has decided to impose unilateral sanctions on two Russian vessels, two Russian entities and two individuals accused of involvement in illegal activities and funding that support North Korea’s nuclear and missile development programs. 

According to the foreign ministry on Tuesday, the government decided to slap sanctions on the two vessels that transported military supplies between North Korea and Russia, as well as on two Russian entities and their representatives involved in North Korea's dispatch of workers abroad, including IT personnel.

The ministry said Intellekt LLC and its representative, Sergey Mikhaylovich Kozlov, assisted the North Korean Academy of National Defense Science in its foreign currency earning activities by providing the necessary documents for North Korean IT personnel to operate in Russia. 

It added that Sodeistvie and its president Aleksandr Fyodorovich Panfilov were involved in North Korea’s dispatch of workers to Russia by supporting their entry and stay in Russia. 

The ministry strongly urged Russia to immediately stop all illegal cooperation with North Korea, including military cooperation that violates Security Council resolutions, and fulfill its obligations as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
