Unification Ministry Denounces N. Korea's Attempt to Split S. Korean Society ahead of April 10 Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs strongly denounced North Korea for using state media to attempt to divide South Korean society ahead of the April 10 general elections.Unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said on Tuesday that through state media, the North continues to plot against and denigrate President Yoon Suk Yeol, while issuing exaggerated reports of anti-government protests in the South.The ministry sternly warned the North against such actions, stressing that dissemination of misinformation and propaganda are not accepted under the free democratic system in the South.An official at the ministry said along with an increasing number of media reports critical of the Yoon administration, the articles refer to the upcoming elections and call for Yoon's impeachment.Stressing that such attempts go against the basis of the two Koreas' agreement since the 1970s to refrain from slander and to avoid intervention in each other's internal affairs, the official said the North may still intensify its attempted election interference leading up to the general elections next Wednesday.