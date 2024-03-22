S. Korean Ambassador Expresses Deep Regret over Russian Veto Ending UN Panel

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong has expressed “deep regret” over Russia’s veto of a resolution to extend the mandate of a U.N. panel in charge of monitoring the enforcement of sanctions against North Korea.In a meeting with reporters in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, the ambassador denounced Moscow’s veto as an irresponsible act that undermines international trust in the UN Security Council(UNSC) and the UN sanctions system, which Russia itself has supported.Ambassador Cho said that Russia’s move is an example of the close alignment between Pyongyang and Moscow having a negative impact not only on security on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe, but also on the UN and the international non-proliferation regime.The envoy said the Korean government will continue to closely cooperate with the international community through rigorous implementation of the sanctions against North Korea, adding it will continue its watertight cooperation with the United States in the process.Cho then urged Russia to stop all illegal cooperation with North Korea, including military cooperation that violates UNSC resolutions, and to fulfill its obligations as a permanent member of the security council.