Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating Slips to 34%

Written: 2024-04-03 17:20:17Updated: 2024-04-03 17:23:03

Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating Slips to 34%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey found that President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has slipped from a month ago to stand at 34 percent just a week ahead of the general elections.

According to a Metrix survey of one-thousand adults nationwide conducted last Saturday and Sunday, 34 percent of respondents said Yoon is doing a good job, down five percentage points from a month ago.

Sixty-one percent of those surveyed were dissatisfied with the president, up five percentage points from a month ago. 

The survey also found that the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) stood at 35 percent, down four percentage points, while the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) rating rose by one percentage point to 33 percent.

As a result, the gap between the rival parties’ approval ratings narrowed to two percentage points. 

The survey, commissioned by Yonhap News Agency and Yonhap News TV, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >