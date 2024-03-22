Menu Content

Unification Minister: S. Korea will Take Lead in Unifying the Korean Peninsula

Written: 2024-04-05 17:08:28Updated: 2024-04-05 17:11:34

Unification Minister: S. Korea will Take Lead in Unifying the Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Unification Kim Yung-ho met with ambassadors of United Nations Command member states on Friday and said South Korea will continue with its unification policy despite North Korea moving to end inter-Korean policies.
 
Minister Kim pointed out that since the end of last year, North Korea has been engaging in "anti-unification and anti-historical behavior" by expressing its so-called "two-nation theory" while continuing hostile offensives against South Korea.
 
He went on to further criticize the regime for ignoring the livelihoods of the North Korean people and only focusing on nuclear and missile development and provocations.
 
The minister said that the South Korean government will implement a policy of embracing the North Korean people based on the Constitution and universal human values while leading the "free and unified Korean Peninsula" together with the international community.
 

Minister Kim also highlighted the issue of abductees, detainees, and South Korean prisoners of war, calling for the interest and cooperation of the UN Command member states, so that their pooled efforts can lead to effective accountability for North Korea's human rights violations while improving the human rights of the North Korean people.
