Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s second military spy satellite has been put into orbit after being launched from a U.S. space center on Monday morning.Seoul’s defense ministry said that the satellite successfully separated from the launch vehicle at 9:02 a.m. and entered the targeted orbit.The satellite was launched from the John F. Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida, at 7:17 p.m. Sunday local time, or 8:17 a.m. Monday South Korean time on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.The first stage of the rocket was separated two minutes and 28 seconds after the launch and the fairing was separated 47 seconds later.