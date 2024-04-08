Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Minister: N. Korea Likely to Launch Spy Satellite in Mid-April

Written: 2024-04-08 14:41:59Updated: 2024-04-08 15:29:06

Minister: N. Korea Likely to Launch Spy Satellite in Mid-April

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Shin Won-sik said on Monday that North Korea is likely to launch its spy satellite in the middle of this month.

The minister made the remarks to reporters while observing the country's second military spy satellite launched from a U.S. space center on Monday morning.

The minister said South Korea has been closely watching the North, thinking that the launch may happen in March, but the regime appears to be making some complementary measures.
 
Shin said Pyongyang would probably seek to launch it on April 15, the birth anniversary of the North's late founder Kim Il-sung, but if it needs to make additional technological complementation, the launch may be delayed until late April.

Regarding the inter-Korean technological gap in reconnaissance satellites, the minister said Seoul is far ahead of Pyongyang and that South Korean satellites equipped with synthetic aperture radar are world class in terms of performance capabilities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >