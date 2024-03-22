White House Expects Enhanced US-Japan Cooperation to Have Synergistic Effect on Trilateral Cooperation with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House expects that the strengthening of cooperation between the U.S and Japan with the planned bilateral summit will have a synergistic effect on their trilateral cooperation with South Korea.U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made the remarks on Tuesday during a press briefing when asked about trilateral relations and the upcoming summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.Sullivan said he believes that there are “synergies” on a trilateral basis in terms of the countries’ technological, industrial, economic capacity, as well as security and military cooperation.He added that at the summit, the two leaders will announce measures to enhance defense and security cooperation and partnership on space exploration.Regarding Japan’s move to reach out to North Korea, Sullivan said that principled diplomacy is a good thing and it’s a necessary component of an overall strategy to confront the North Korean threat.He added that the U.S. is ready to engage in diplomacy with North Korea, but the regime is not showing any interest.