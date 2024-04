Photo : YONHAP News

Overcast skies and dry conditions are forecast nationwide throughout Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), dry weather advisories aimed at preventing wildfires are in place for Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, western parts of Gangwon Province and parts of North Chungcheong Province.Earlier this week, the second-highest "vigilance" level on the national crisis alert scale for wildfires was expanded nationwide, except for the southernmost Jeju Island.With overcast skies throughout the nation, rainfall is forecast for the central region on Thursday.Morning lows are expected to range from seven to 13 degrees Celsius nationwide, up one to ten degrees from Wednesday. Daytime highs are likely to range from 17 to 21 degrees.