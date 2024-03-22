China's Top Official Hopes for Enhanced High-Level Exchanges with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, has said that China hopes to enhance high-level exchanges with North Korea to develop bilateral relations.Zhao, China's third-highest ranking official, made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, on the first day of his trip to North Korea, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.A Chinese delegation led by Zhao arrived in the North on Thursday for a three-day trip to attend the opening ceremony of the “China-North Korea Friendship Year,” which will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Beijing and Pyongyang.The Chinese foreign ministry said that during the meeting in Pyongyang, Zhao expressed China's hopes to enhance high-level exchanges and deepen reciprocal cooperation with North Korea during the Friendship Year.Zhao said China is willing to seek personnel and cultural exchanges and strengthen strategic cooperation with the North, and promote the continuous development of bilateral relations.The Chinese official added that it has always been Beijing’s unwavering strategic policy to maintain, consolidate and develop relations with Pyongyang, quoting Chinese President Xi Jinping.In response, Choe expressed hopes that the two nations will deepen cooperation and exchanges in various areas and develop friendly, cooperative bilateral relations under the guidance of their leaders.Zhao is the highest-level Chinese official to visit North Korea since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. During his visit, Zhao is expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.