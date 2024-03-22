S. Korean Envoy: Russia Vetoed UN Panel Extension to Hide its 'Dark Spot'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ambassador to the UN has renewed criticism of Russia’s recent veto of a resolution to extend the mandate of a panel monitoring anti-North Korea sanctions violations, saying that Russia vetoed it because it didn’t want the panel to shine a light on its “dark spot.”Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook made the remarks on Thursday during a UN General Assembly meeting on Russia’s veto, saying the permanent UN Security Council member used its veto power to conceal its violations of Security Council resolutions.Hwang said that the authority of the Security Council was undermined as the veto was exercised to muzzle a panel report on Russia’s illegal arms trade with North Korea, which the country uses to continue its war against Ukraine.Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said Russia exercised the veto because UN sanctions against the North have had no significant effect and have only brought about a humanitarian crisis for North Korean people. He also criticized the indefinite nature of the sanctions regime.North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song expressed gratitude to Russia for using its veto power, saying that the North highly appreciates Russia’s veto against illegal resolutions.Last month, 13 of 15 UNSC member states voted to renew the panel but the resolution was struck down by a veto from Russia. China abstained from the vote. As a result, the panel’s term is set to expire at the end of the month.