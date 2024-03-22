Unification Minister Calls for Restoration of Inter-Korean Communication Line

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho said that the inter-Korean communication line is necessary not only for South Korea but for the North Korean people in terms of communication and consultation in the event of a disaster.Appearing on KBS Life's “Disaster Safety 119,” which aired on Friday, the minister urged the North to restore the inter-Korean communication line as soon as possible, pointing out that even countries at war should establish a hotline in case of an emergency.North Korea cut all communication with South Korea over a year ago, after the two Koreas last connected on April 6, 2023.Due to the lack of direct communication with the North, when the dead body of a North Korean citizen was found in South Korea and a North Korean ship was found adrift in the East Sea last year, the regime was notified through press releases or communication channels between the UN Command and the North.Kim also reiterated that the government is willing to provide humanitarian assistance in the event of a large-scale disaster in North Korea, adding that the government has secured a budget to be used in such an event.