Rain, Strong Winds Forecast for Nation Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain and strong winds are forecast nationwide on Monday.Jeju Island and coastal areas are receiving heavy rain along with strong winds on Monday morning, with heavy rain warnings issued for South Chungcheong, coastal areas in South Jeolla, Jeju and other areas.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the rain will spread nationwide in the morning and continue until Tuesday.More than 80 millimeters of rain is expected for southern coastal areas, Mount Jiri and mountain areas on Jeju Island until Tuesday, with 60 millimeters forecast for southern areas, Incheon and northwestern Gyeonggi Province.Seoul and the rest of its surrounding capital area, Chungcheong and Gangwon Provinces are forecast to receive five to 40 millimeters. The rain is expected to let up in most of the country on Tuesday morning but will continue into Tuesday afternoon in parts of Gyeongsang Province.The weather agency also called for caution due to strong winds during the rain.After the rain, yellow dust originating from China’s Gobi Desert and Inner Mongolia is forecast to affect the nation from Tuesday, raising the concentration of fine dust to “bad” levels in the central region, Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces.