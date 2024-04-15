Menu Content

Pres. Yoon and Visiting US Ambassador to UN to Make Efforts for Middle East Situation

Written: 2024-04-15 19:21:38Updated: 2024-04-16 09:11:10

Pres. Yoon and Visiting US Ambassador to UN to Make Efforts for Middle East Situation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday met with visiting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the top office. 

The presidential office said the president and the ambassador agreed to make joint efforts for the swift conclusion of Israel’s conflicts with Hamas and Iran. 

They also vowed to have their countries engage in comprehensive and strategic cooperation as problems that could result in energy and economic supply chain networks from the Middle East situation and conflicts in the areas of cyber space and climate change could lead to political and diplomatic frictions. 

Yoon said he hopes Seoul and Washington will work closely so that the UN Security Council can actively play its role.

He stressed the need for the two countries to strengthen cooperation within the council to firmly maintain the UN’s regime on sanctions on North Korea and for member countries to enforce such sanctions. 

The U.S. ambassador, on her part, said America supports the South Korean government’s efforts to block the North’s development of nuclear weapons and missiles and to promote human rights in the reclusive state. 

She said Washington will continue to work closely with Seoul on North Korea issues and key global matters.
