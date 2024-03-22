Samsung Chairman's First Appeals Trial Preparation Hearing Set for May 27

Photo : YONHAP News

The first preparation hearing of the appeals trial of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who was found not guilty in February in a controversial Samsung affiliate merger case, will be held next month.The 13th Criminal Division of the Seoul High Court on Wednesday set the first trial preparation hearing for May 27 at 3 p.m. for Lee, who was charged for alleged legal violations in connection with the controversial merger of two Samsung affiliates, Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T in 2015.A trial preparation hearing is a procedure to confirm the positions of both the defendant and the prosecution regarding the charges, and unlike a formal trial hearing, the defendant is not required to appear in court.The new trial comes as the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in February filed an appeal against the not guilty ruling by the Seoul Central District Court on February 5.The prosecution argued that the merger was aimed at solidifying Lee's managerial control of the firm at a lower cost and it demanded a five-year prison sentence for the Samsung Electronics chairman.