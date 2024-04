Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary committee dominated by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has directly tabled a controversial grain bill, which would require the government to purchase surplus rice, to a plenary parliamentary session.The parliamentary committee on agriculture, food, rural affairs, oceans and fisheries held a plenary session on Thursday and passed a motion to table the bill to the plenary session.Out of 19 committee members, eleven DP lawmakers and independent lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang voted for the motion.The bill was put to the parliamentary judiciary committee in February after a similar bill was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in April last year.The revised bill, a toned-down version of the scrapped bill, requires government measures such as purchasing surplus rice or releasing government stocks if rice prices fall or rise sharply.