Photo : YONHAP News

Special operations forces of South Korea and the United States staged an airborne training session on Thursday to enhance their combined operability as part of their ongoing joint air drills.Around 260 personnel from South Korea's Golden Bat Special Forces, Onnuri Units, and U.S. Special Operations Command Korea took part in a static-line airborne training operation at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek.The two countries utilized a fleet of eight transport aircraft, including C-17, C-130J, C-130H, and CN-235, and conducted practical training to quickly infiltrate target areas and eliminate targets during wartime air infiltration.The Army says it successfully completed the large-scale airborne drills without a single loss of life or equipment.It added that the ROK-U.S. Special Operations Forces will continue to maintain overwhelming capabilities and readiness to inflict damage to the enemy no matter the mission.