US Chief Negotiator: US Seeks Fair, Equitable Outcome in Defense Cost Sharing Talks with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. chief negotiator for talks on the sharing of costs for the upkeep of U.S. troops in South Korea has reportedly said that the United States intends to pursue a “fair and equitable outcome” in the upcoming negotiations.Linda Specht, a senior adviser and lead negotiator for security agreements at the State Department, made the remarks on Monday in a statement sent to a local news outlet as the allies are set to begin talks on the 12th Special Measures Agreement(SMA) on Tuesday in Hawaii.Specht reportedly said that the U.S. seeks a fair and equitable outcome to the SMA discussions for both countries that will strengthen and sustain the alliance.Since 1991, the allies have determined how to share the costs for the upkeep of U.S. troops in Korea through the SMA talks every two-to-five years.Negotiations for the eleventh SMA concluded in 2021 and the agreement is set to expire at the end of 2025.Lee Tae-woo, former consul general in Sydney, will represent South Korea in the upcoming talks set to be held from Tuesday through Thursday in Hawaii.