NIS Takes Steps to Establish Nat'l Space Security Center

Photo : KBS News

The state spy agency is taking steps to establish a national space security center to oversee duties pertaining to space security.Under a related presidential decree, a revision which took effect on Tuesday, the National Intelligence Service(NIS) is tasked to collect intel on space security, respond to space threats, and develop cryptography, while operating a space security center.The revised decree also provides a legal basis for a national satellite operation center which the NIS co-established with the science ministry on the southernmost island of Jeju in 2022. This part of the revision, however, will take effect in line with the launch of the Korea Aerospace Administration on May 27.The NIS will also be able to request for the satellite operation agency to urgently take photographs deemed necessary for national security, and to enforce security guidelines aimed at protecting the nation's satellite assets and space security data.