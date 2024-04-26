Pentagon: S. Korea-US Defense Cost-Sharing Deal Reflects Allies' Commitment to Robust Security Posture

Photo : YONHAP News

The Pentagon said a defense cost-sharing agreement between South Korea and the U.S. reflects the allies' shared commitment to the stable stationing of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) and a robust combined defense posture.In a statement following the allies' first round of talks to renew the Special Measures Agreement(SMA) in Honolulu on Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Martin Meiners said the U.S. appreciates all that the South contributes to the alliance, including but not limited to the SMA cost-sharing contributions.Meiners stressed that as the two sides work to further strengthen the alliance, they will stand better prepared to engage with other allies and partners around the world, not to meet yesterday's challenges, but those of today and tomorrow.The current deal outlining Seoul's contribution of one-point-18 trillion won, or around 860 million U.S. dollars, as well as the annual defense cost increase, is set to end at the end of 2025.