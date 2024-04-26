Ruling Party: Panmunjeom Declaration Only Brought N. Korea's Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) said on Saturday that the two Koreas' Panmunjeom Declaration and the inter-Korean military agreement have only brought about provocation by North Korea, not peace.PPP spokesperson Kim Min-soo said in a statement that what the 2018 declaration and the military agreement brought about was not peace on the Korean Peninsula, but only North Korea's unilateral scrapping of agreements and provocation.The PPP issued the statement after former President Moon Jae-in urged the Yoon Suk Yeol government to shift its North Korea policy according to public opinion expressed in the parliamentary elections in his video message for an event celebrating the sixth anniversary of the declaration.The Panmunjeom Declaration was signed by Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after their first summit at the truce border village in April 2018.Criticizing Moon for being delusional about inter-Korean relations, the PPP spokesperson said that all South Korean people now know that North Korea will never give up its nuclear weapons and that the North advanced its nuclear weapons while Moon only cried for peace and was submissive to Pyongyang.Kim said that South Korea could keep its people secure from North Korea only because of its constant efforts to build up its defense capabilities and the strong South Korea-United States alliance, adding that no South Korean people will be fooled any more by Moon's "peace show."