New Head of KMA Says No Negotiations Until Gov't Scraps Quota Increase

Photo : YONHAP News

The newly elected head of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) has repeated the call for the government to scrap its plan to increase the medical school admissions quota, saying that the group will not engage in any negotiations unless the government withdraws the plan.Lim Hyun-taek, the incoming head of the country's largest doctors' group, issued the position on Sunday in a general meeting of the KMA in Seoul, criticizing the government for pushing ahead with the quota increase and the comprehensive policy package.Lim said that this is not a conflict between the medical community and the government, but rather a unilateral abuse of power by the authorities, calling on the government to apologize to the public and the medical community.The government allocated additional two-thousand admission seats to 32 universities in March but made a concession recently to allow universities to adjust their quotas on their own within a range of 50 to 100 percent of the increased quota allocated to them. The medical community is against even the concession.The special presidential committee on medical reform kicked off last Thursday and held its inaugural meeting, but the KMA and the Korean Intern Resident Association did not participate despite repeated requests by the government.