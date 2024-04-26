Realmeter: Yoon’s Approval Rating Falls to 30.2%, Lowest since August 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has fallen for the third consecutive week to hit its lowest level since August 2022.A Realmeter survey of two-thousand-518 adults nationwide conducted from last Monday to Friday showed that 30-point-two percent of respondents positively assessed Yoon's performance in state affairs, down two-point-one percentage points from a week earlier. It is the lowest positive assessment since it hit 29-point-three percent in the first week of August 2022.Sixty-six-point-nine percent of respondents expressed dissatisfaction, up two-point-eight percentage points week-on-week.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, has a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.In a separate survey by the pollster of one-thousand-four adults last Thursday and Friday, the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) stood at 34-point-one percent, down one-point-seven percentage points from a week ago. The main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) rating gained by one-tenth of a percentage point to reach 35-point-one percent.The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.