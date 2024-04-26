Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Realmeter: Yoon’s Approval Rating Falls to 30.2%, Lowest since August 2022

Written: 2024-04-29 09:18:13Updated: 2024-04-29 09:19:58

Realmeter: Yoon’s Approval Rating Falls to 30.2%, Lowest since August 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has fallen for the third consecutive week to hit its lowest level since August 2022.
 
A Realmeter survey of two-thousand-518 adults nationwide conducted from last Monday to Friday showed that 30-point-two percent of respondents positively assessed Yoon's performance in state affairs, down two-point-one percentage points from a week earlier. It is the lowest positive assessment since it hit 29-point-three percent in the first week of August 2022.
 
Sixty-six-point-nine percent of respondents expressed dissatisfaction, up two-point-eight percentage points week-on-week.

The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, has a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

In a separate survey by the pollster of one-thousand-four adults last Thursday and Friday, the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) stood at 34-point-one percent, down one-point-seven percentage points from a week ago. The main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) rating gained by one-tenth of a percentage point to reach 35-point-one percent.

The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >