PPP Calls for Established Trust, DP Urges Pres. Yoon to Accept Public Sentiment ahead of Meeting with DP Chief

Written: 2024-04-29 13:58:04Updated: 2024-04-29 15:28:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) called for the establishment of trust ahead of the meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday, while the DP said the president will have to respond to public sentiment as reflected in the recent election outcome.

Via social media, PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo urged the president and the opposition chief to achieve partisan cooperation after accepting public calls for the party to be more responsible.

PPP Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, on a local radio show, expressed hope that the president will recognize Lee as a partner in state affairs, display a will to pay heed to the opposition, and for the rival parties and the government to agree to hold regular consultations on public livelihoods.

Following a DP Supreme Council meeting, party spokesperson Park Sung-joon said the meeting will serve as a test of whether the president will accept public sentiment from the recent general elections and that his response will determine the future political situation.

The spokesperson said there was a call within the Supreme Council for the DP chief to demand passage of a bill for a special counsel probe into a controversial military report regarding the death of a Marine during last year's heavy rain search and rescue operation.
