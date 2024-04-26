DP Criticizes PPP's Nomination of Hwang Woo-yea to Head Interim Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) criticized the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) selection of former party leader Hwang Woo-yea to head the party's emergency steering committee following a crushing defeat in recent general elections.In a statement on Monday, DP spokesperson Choi Min-seok expressed concerns that the nomination of Hwang may be the PPP's declaration that it won't seek change or reforms, describing Hwang as an individual that lacks the will or impetus for innovation.The spokesperson accused the ruling party of dereliction of duty for failing to make efforts for change or reforms, despite confirming public sentiment from the elections.Earlier, PPP floor leader and acting chief Yun Jae-ok announced after a closed door party meeting the nomination of the former five-term lawmaker, who had led the ruling party, formerly known as the Saenuri Party.Hwang's appointment is set to be approved by the party's national committee on Thursday.