Centers to Open Nationwide to Protect Rights, Interests of Nonunionized Workers

State-run centers tasked to protect rights and interests of nonunionized workers opened in Seoul, Daegu and Busan on Monday, with three additional centers to open nationwide through early May.At the opening of the center in Seoul's Geumcheon District, the labor ministry said locations in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province and the central Chungcheong city of Cheongju are set to open on May 7, and in the southwestern city of Gwangju on May 10.The Seoul, Pyeongtaek and Cheongju centers will operate weeknights and on Saturdays in consideration of nonunionized laborers' work hours.The centers will provide legal counseling and information on various employment and labor services, as well as a platform for workers experiencing similar challenges to voluntarily communicate.Labor minister Lee Jung-sik said his ministry is soon expected to launch a division on supporting nonunionized workers to defend their interests, enhance communication and to improve working conditions.